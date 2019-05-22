Adair Tornado Confirmed by National Weather Service

Posted 10:34 am, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43AM, May 22, 2019

ALBIA, Iowa — The National Weather Service has confirmed the deadly storm that ripped through the Adair area early Wednesday morning did spawn a tornado.

Crews from the NWS were on scene and surveyed the damage caused by the storm Wednesday morning to determine whether it was done by a tornado, microburst, or straight-line winds.

They’ve determined it was a tornado and more information, including the strength of the tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale, will be released at an 11:00 a.m. news conference.

Emergency management and law enforcement officials are also taking part in the news conference.

We are streaming that news conference live on WHOtv.com and the WHO-HD Facebook page.

