Adair Tornado Was EF-2 Says National Weather Service

ADAIR, Iowa — The National Weather Service has confirmed the deadly storm that ripped through the Adair area early Wednesday morning did spawn a tornado.

Crews from the NWS were on scene and surveyed the damage caused by the storm Wednesday morning to determine whether it was done by a tornado, microburst, or straight-line winds.

They’ve determined it was a tornado and at a news conference Wednesday morning they said the tornado was an EF-2 tornado. There were max wind speeds of 120 to 130 miles per hour.

The tornado was on the ground for 4.8 miles and was 150 yards at its widest.