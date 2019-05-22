× Suspect Driving from Passenger Seat Leads Troopers on Two-County Chase

ANKENY, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase Wednesday morning that began in Story County and ended in Polk County.

Sgt. Nate Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says the pursuit began just south of Ames on southbound I-35 near the 108 mile marker. Someone called authorities about an erratic driver and a State Trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, but they kept going at a high speed.

The driver was operating the vehicle from the passenger side and weaving from lane to lane, passing vehicles on the shoulder. The chase continued southbound and finally ended in Polk County north of Ankeny’s the SE Oralabor Road exit on I-35 a little after 7:30 a.m.

Sgt. Ludwig says law enforcement used a “rolling road block” to stop the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody and is being medically evaluated. Law enforcement believes they may be under the influence of a substance. The driver’s name has not been released.

No one was injured during the chase but there was damage to a vehicle reported.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office assisted during the pursuit.

Traffic in the area where the chase ended is backed up, so be prepared for delays.