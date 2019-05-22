× TV Tower Worker Falls to Death in Alleman

ALLEMAN, Iowa — One person is dead after falling from a television tower in Alleman Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 14723 NW 2nd St. around 10:50 a.m. on a report that someone had fallen from the KDSM tower. Lt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirms a tower worker who was doing repairs fell to the ground.

Two employees for PCI Communications, out of Texas, were conducting repairs at around 1,000 feet when one of them fell. Lt. Osberg says the worker who died was a 50-year-old male. His name has not been released.

Why the worker fell is still being investigated but earlier in the day the KDSM Facebook page posted information that it was too windy for work to be done, but if the winds died down they would try to get a crew up on the tower.

KDSM’s signal has been off-air since Friday.

Lt. Osberg did not know the specific safety regulations tower workers must abide by but says “it is dangerous work whatever the weather is.”

The Medical Examiner has been called to the scene.