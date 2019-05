× Authorities Release Name of Worker Killed in 1,000 foot Fall from Television Tower

ALLEMAN, Iowa — The worker killed in a fall from a television antenna tower on Wednesday has been identified as 47-year-old Kevin D. Wright.

Wright fell approximately 1,000 feet while working to repair equipment on the tower on Wednesday morning. He worked for PCI Communications which is headquartered in Oklahoma.

The cause of the fall remains under investigation.