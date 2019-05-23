× Body Found in Des Moines River Identified

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a body that was pulled from the Des Moines River last weekend.

According to a news release sent out Thursday morning, the body is that of 40-year-old Michael D. Sutton.

Sutton’s body was discovered in the river Saturday morning around 8:20 near the Vandalia boat ramp. Emergency workers recovered the body.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Medical Examiner are investigating the incident.

No other information was released.