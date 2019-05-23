Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As summer break approaches, many teens look forward to days at the swimming pool, sleeping in late, or a part-time job.

Not Mallory O'Brien.

Channel 13's Sam Lozada has more on Iowa CrossFit Teen Queen.

Mallory O’Brien is strong and at 15 years old she is one of the strongest teens in the world.

“When people ask me what i do it’s kind of complicated because it’s just working out. no i’m here every day for 3 hours trying to be the best i can be.”

O’Brien has qualified herself for her 2nd crossfit games. An international competition held in Madison Wisconsin to crown the fittest on earth.

“it feels really good because last year it felt like a learning experience. and this year i feel like i am going to win.”

Obrien started as a gymnast but after finding crossfit and her coach Elijah Muhammed, He knew she had what it would take to go far in the sport.

"and she said she wanted to qualify for the Crossfit games. and a lot of kids say that and i was like ok show me what you got and I immediately was like ok. you can qualify for the crossfit games."

Now muhammed, who has been to the crossfit games twice is not only her coach but also her training partner

“She doesn’t want me to coach her she wants me to train with her. she wants me beside her training so it’s like i gotta keep getting fitter.”

And when most teenagers are worrying about spending summer days by the pool Obrien is back in the Gym

“Well i really love what i do, so I would rather be here than hanging out with friends or just doing teenage stuff, but it doesn’t really feel like work, it makes me the happiest”

“She finds a way to make bad days good days. When i talk to people about her i can’t say enough good things because every single day i watch her train and watch her workout she surprises me a little bit more.”

And its that extra effort that makes her more than just an athlete.

“what do you want to do at the games this year? Mallory:Win *laugh*”

the Crossfit games are the first week of August and O'Brien will be 1 of 10 girls in her age group competing for a spot to be called the fittest teen on earth.