Dream Wedding: Contest Offers Up Busch Guy to Officiate, Free Beer, and $25K

Posted 11:32 am, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:55AM, May 23, 2019

Busch Guy

Iowans are well-known for their love of Busch Light beer — even the brew’s maker calls Iowa “the unofficial capital of Busch Light” — and now an Iowa couple could get the best wedding gift ever.

Busch beer is looking to be the official sponsor of a wedding.

The company is holding a contest where one couple will win a unique wedding experience including plenty of Busch beer and a pile of cash — $25,000. The pair will also have a special guest to officiate the ceremony — the Busch Guy.

The contest was announced Monday on the beer’s Facebook page and will be open until May 31st. To enter, comment on the post using #BuschWeddings and #Contest and tell them why you deserve to win.

“There’s a new officiant in town. This wedding season the Busch Guy is open for booking, ready to bring a whole lot of cheer and a whole lot of beer to your big day,” the Busch Guy says in the video announcing the contest.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.