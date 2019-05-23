× Dream Wedding: Contest Offers Up Busch Guy to Officiate, Free Beer, and $25K

Iowans are well-known for their love of Busch Light beer — even the brew’s maker calls Iowa “the unofficial capital of Busch Light” — and now an Iowa couple could get the best wedding gift ever.

Busch beer is looking to be the official sponsor of a wedding.

The company is holding a contest where one couple will win a unique wedding experience including plenty of Busch beer and a pile of cash — $25,000. The pair will also have a special guest to officiate the ceremony — the Busch Guy.

The contest was announced Monday on the beer’s Facebook page and will be open until May 31st. To enter, comment on the post using #BuschWeddings and #Contest and tell them why you deserve to win.

“There’s a new officiant in town. This wedding season the Busch Guy is open for booking, ready to bring a whole lot of cheer and a whole lot of beer to your big day,” the Busch Guy says in the video announcing the contest.