Gen. Tim Orr Looks Forward to Retirement, But Not Finding Pants

CAMP DODGE, Iowa -- For the last 40 years his served his country and as state in the Iowa National Guard, the last 10 years as its Adjutant General. On Thursday Major General Timothy Orr accepted a new mission: retirement.

Orr's official final day on the job as the head of the Iowa National Guard came in late April. On Thursday his retirement was officially marked in a ceremony at Camp Dodge. General Stephen Osborne, who is replacing Orr on an interim basis, says Orr left a mark on the Iowa National Guard that will not be forgotten.

"Today we know the standard set by Major General Tim Orr for all of us," Osborne told the crowd at Camp Dodge, "Work hard, be professional, look for opportunities, care for people, be prepared and maintain your integrity."

Orr joined the Iowa National Guard as a teenager during his senior year at Boone High School. In his 40 years of service he deployed on 18 combat tours and served at the forefront of natural disasters including the historic floods of 1993 and 2008. Orr was named Adjutant General by Governor Chet Culver in 2009.

Orr says he knew the time was right to retire with his son recently graduating from the Air Force and continuing the family's history of service.

When asked what is next for him in retirement, Orr said the first order of business is learning how to get dressed.

"Its been pretty easy to wear this same camouflage uniform everyday, especially when the pants match the top," Orr joked after the ceremony, "Now I'm going to have to do the hard part and figure out what to wear everyday. That'll get me started."