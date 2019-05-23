Historic Homes Suffer Heavy Damage in Jefferson City Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Iowa -- A historic district that has taken years to rebuild in Jefferson City, Missouri was ripped apart in just a matter of minutes by an EF-3 tornado on Wednesday night.

The storm struck the capital city just before midnight. Police in Jefferson City say 25 injuries have been reported but there are no fatalities and no one has been reported missing.

One of the hardest hit areas was along Capitol Avenue, a historic district. Lois Hogan is on the board of the Historic City of Jefferson.

She says many of the homes in the area were built in the late 1800s and had fallen into disrepair. A recent resurgence saw many of those homes renovated. However Wednesday's tornado ripped through those homes. Hogan's home lost all of its massive 24 foot pillars.

"A lot of money, a lot of blood sweat and tears have been spent on these homes that had so much damage this week. And so it is very heart wrenching to see what has taken years to rebuild just gone in a few moments," Hogan said.

Just about one block over, the damage was even more devastating.

Kevin Young and his girlfriend just moved into their historic, newly renovated home 23 days ago and now there is a giant hole in the side of their beautiful brick house.

Young said the community really came together to help him and so many others.

"We actually had a small army. I go to Trinity Lutheran Congregation and they sent out a text message saying that I needed help and everybody actually united. We got everything moved out fast. As you can see the structural integrity isn't the best so they told us the sooner we get stuff out the better. So it was a long day of moving materials and making sure people were okay," Young said.

You can donate or volunteer through the American Red Cross or United Way to help those affected by the storms in mid-Missouri.