‘Hold My Pickle. Hold My Fries. Make My Wages Supersized!,’ Striking McDonald’s Workers Tell Presidential Candidate

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Customers at a Des Moines McDonald's found protesters as they drove up for lunch Thursday. Workers joined union organizers and a presidential candidate as they took part in a nationwide walkout to protest sexual harassment allegations and demand higher wages from McDonald's fast food stores nationwide.

"Hold my pickle. Hold my fries. Make my wages supersized," demonstrators shouted as a few dozen marched outside the McDonald's on Merle Hay Road. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democratic presidential candidate, joined the demonstrators in demanding a $15 minimum wage for workers.

"It actually gets more money out into the economy and working people spending it," de Blasio argued to push back against critics who say paying fast food workers that much will encourage owners to use self-serve kiosks and cut employees.

Other presidential candidates took part in rallies across the country, including New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro and Washington Governor Jay Inslee.