Zuri the Giraffe Euthanized Due to Chronic Health Issues

DES MOINES, Iowa – A beloved Blank Park Zoo animal has been euthanized because of several age-related health problems.

The zoo announced the death of 21-year-old giraffe Zuri Thursday morning. According to a news release, Zuri suffered from chronic health conditions related to her age and was humanely euthanized Wednesday.

“Zuri was loved by all. She was always eager to interact with keepers,” said Kayla Freeman, large mammal supervisor. “Zuri made a lasting impact on staff and guests through the many personal connections she made over the years. She had a big heart and wonderful personality and will be greatly missed.”

Zuri was born at a zoo in Kanzas in 1997 and came to the Blank Park Zoo in 1998.

The median life expectancy for female giraffes is 19.4 years, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The zoo has four other giraffes: Samburu, Skye, Zola, and Jacobi.