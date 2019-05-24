Ames Middle School Students Hold Strike to Protest Climate Change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- A group of Ames kids went on strike in the name of the climate change on Friday.

“I`m here to remind you of the importance of our planet, of the importance of our action,” said eighth grader Mia O’Connor.

Eighth graders at Ames Middle School held a climate strike at the end of their lunch hour. The rally was held in conjunction with protests all over the world to coincide with a vote on climate change action in the European Union.

“We want action to be taken on climate change, or we will vote you out. We need action to be taken, we want action to be taken, and we`re demanding action to be taken,” said O’Connor.

The students want to see reduced fossil fuel emissions and reduced carbon dioxide to preserve the earth for future generations.