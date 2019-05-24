Festival Season Kicks Off With CelebrAsian Memorial Day Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Festival season for the Des Moines metro kicks off Memorial Day weekend with CelebrAsian downtown.

Local restaurants like Dumpling Darling and Alohana Hawaiian Grill will be among many vendors cooking authentic Asian inspired foods.

Catch Des Moines CEO Greg Edwards said festivals bring the whole community together.

“Festivals around the metro area really make this town even cooler than what it is. It’s a huge draw for visitors. The number one thing on our website that people go look at is our event calendar. They’re looking for those unique festivals that we have here,” Edwards said.

The 17th annual CelebrAsian is hosted by the Iowa Asian Alliance and has a goal to unite diverse communities to come together.

It is the largest Asian American event in Iowa. In addition, people can learn about different cultures, enjoy music and entertainment.

Other upcoming festivals include: The Greek Food Fair, Pride Fest, Des Moines Art Festival, the Italian-American Heritage Festival, DSM Beer week and more.

“It really spikes up the downtown spirits I think. Whether it be a show at the Civic Center, a concert at Wells Fargo Arena or a major festival going on downtown to see more people downtown kind of the buzz. The restaurants are busy, the bars and night places are busy,” Edwards said.

CelebrAsian is at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines. It runs Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.