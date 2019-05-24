× Gov. Reynolds Vetoes Medical Marijuana Expansion Bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has vetoed a bill that would have expanded medical marijuana in Iowa.

HF 732 would have changed the definition of “pain,” as well as the standard use for dosing. The bill would also allow physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners to prescribe cannabis medications. That would have expanded the use to more Iowans and in rural areas, but Reynolds announced she vetoed the bill.

She said it would have shifted the limits of the psychoactive chemical, THC, beyond what the medical cannabidiol board would recommend.

Reynolds said it would also move the CBD program far beyond its original scope.