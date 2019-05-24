× Iowa DPS: Man Intentionally Drove Tractor Into Sheriff’s Vehicle, Pierced Door with Bale Spear

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa – An Iowa man is facing a charge of attempted murder after allegedly using a tractor to push the Decatur County Sheriff’s vehicle, with him in it, after law enforcement was called about a fight among family members.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says 54-year-old Gerry Greenland was taken into custody following the incident Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to 14163 128th Avenue in rural Grand River just after 3:00 p.m. on a report of an altercation between family members.

The first deputy to arrive was confronted by Greenland, who was driving a John Deere 4250 tractor with a front-end bale spear. Greenland drove the tractor toward the deputy’s vehicle, forcing the deputy to take evasive action to avoid being hit.

Greenland then drove the tractor toward Sheriff Boswell’s vehicle, hitting it on the side and piercing the driver’s side door with the bale spear tines. The tractor pushed the vehicle for 100 feet before stopping.

Deputies were able to take Greenland into custody without incident.

Sheriff Boswell was not injured.