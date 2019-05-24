Johnston 4th Grader With Cystic Fibrosis Raising Money for a Cure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- A fourth grader in Johnston is showing us all how to be brave and kind.

“You can do is always be kind because you don't know what battle they could be fighting,” said Rylan Mack.

Rylan knows a lot about invisible battles. You can't tell by looking at her, but Rylan has cystic fibrosis, which is a progressive, genetic disease that affects her ability to breath. Rylan can spend up to three and a half hours a day undergoing breathing treatments. Things like a common cold could land her in the hospital.

There is no cure, but Rylan wants to change that. She started a coin drive at her school, Horizon Elementary. They are collecting change through next Wednesday. Her classmates had a lot of questions at first but are excited to help her mission.

"A lot of them had questions about if they can get it or if it's contagious or what it looks like for Rylan. But honestly, Rylan has done such a good job for being a voice for [cystic fibrosis] that they are her biggest cheerleaders," said Gail Arnold, Rylan's teacher.

"It makes me really happy and appreciative because some of these kids probably didn't know me before and they are helping me fight for a cure,” said Rylan.

You don't have to go to Horizon Elementary to help out Rylan's Renegades. You can donate online to the fundraiser.