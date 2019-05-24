Mayor of Adair Says Small Town Supports the Brownlee Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAIR, Iowa-- The Mayor of Adair, John Larsen's heart breaks for the Brownlee family.

Wednesday, an EF-2 tornado tore through Linda and Harold Brownlee's home. Linda was killed and Harold suffered serious injuries.

The Brownlees are longtime residents of Adair.

"Well, we definitely support them I haven't heard of any fundraisers yet, but I am sure there will be," Mayor John Larsen said.

Mercy Medical Center says Harold faced a five-hour surgery Thursday; he is in critical but stable condition.

The family asks for privacy as Harold recovers.