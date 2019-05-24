Mayor of Adair Says Small Town Supports the Brownlee Family

ADAIR, Iowa-- The Mayor of Adair, John Larsen's heart breaks for the Brownlee family.
Wednesday, an EF-2 tornado tore through Linda and Harold Brownlee's home. Linda was killed and Harold suffered serious injuries.
The Brownlees are longtime residents of Adair.
"Well, we definitely support them I haven't heard of any fundraisers yet, but I am sure there will be," Mayor John Larsen said.
Mercy Medical Center says Harold faced a five-hour surgery Thursday; he is in critical but stable condition.
The family asks for privacy as Harold recovers.