Officer and Suspect Injured When Squad Car Rear-Ended During Stop

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines police officer and a person in custody were hurt in a crash Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. at SW 2nd Street and West MLK Jr. Parkway. The officer stopped a stolen car and took two people into custody. The officer had one of the suspects in the squad car and was waiting for a police transport car when the squad car was rear-ended.

Paramedics took the officer and the suspect to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle is OK.

The second suspect also went to the hospital, not for injuries from the collision but for a possible drug overdose.