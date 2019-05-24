Overnight Storm Floods Church Parking Lot in Clive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- Overnight storms didn't just provide an early wake-up call. All the rain turned the parking lot at Eternity Church into a lake.

“Nothing too bad. We have had just some branches and stuff come in and we just clean them up,” said Luke Van Gorp, a worship pastor at the church.

“Well, whenever we have heavy rain like we have had the last few days, it’s possible to flood like it is now, but we usually get notice," said Richard Lovell.

The water will take a little longer to clean up at Eternity Church. Despite one of its parking lots being completely flooded, services will be held as normal on Sunday.