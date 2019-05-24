Strong Storms Drop Heavy Rain, More Severe Weather Ahead for Iowa

Rain pummeled Central Iowa overnight and more rain and storms are in the forecast. Many rounds of heavy rain occurred overnight as an area of low pressure and front set up across Iowa and Nebraska. The heaviest rain occurred in southwest Iowa with radar estimates of 3 to 4″ of rain. 1 to 3″ fell across the Des Moines Metro overnight. A southwest flow to the atmosphere pulled in lots of moisture and instability.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues in southern Iowa through 10 AM. The day started with a line of convective storms and strong winds moving across southern Iowa. That complex of storms will weaken slightly in intensity as they move into Eastern Iowa. There will be an area of lingering rain and a few lightning strikes through the first half of the morning. We will quiet down and be back to drier conditions during the day.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect in Western Iowa today where they received estimates of 3 to 4″. Counties included are Cass, Adair and Adams County. Early morning reports indicated there is flooding over gravel roads in parts of Adair county. The West Nodaway River is also rising out of its banks so residents along that river are being advised to leave the area.

A warm front will continue to lift north towards Minnesota today. The atmosphere will become very humid. The remnants of the morning complex of storms and leftover boundaries will lead to more convection firing up late this afternoon in southeast Iowa. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 4 PM across southeast Iowa. This is where we will see the heaviest rain through the evening and overnight with 1 to 3″ of rain possible. A few of the storms in Southeast Iowa may be severe during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Morning thunderstorms early on Saturday will quickly move east out of the state but a boundary will remain through Iowa. Once we hit peak heating on Saturday, more storms look to fire up. These storms may produce hail and gusty winds. The low-level winds and veering looks too weak for tornado potential.

There will be a break in the weather on Sunday, but Monday brings the potential for more nocturnal storms, as well as peak heating convection late in the day. The potential for tornados will depend on the placement of the warm front that day.