Amy Klobuchar Celebrates Birthday in Iowa, Highlighting Support for Farmers

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar is one of the three presidential candidates in Iowa this holiday weekend. While in the state, she is unveiling some policy priorities to support farmers.

Her final stop Saturday was at Jasper Winery in Des Moines. While supporters waited for her arrival, they signed cards and ate cupcakes because it's the senator's birthday!

Once she blew out the candles, it was all work. Reassuring supporters her emphasis on putting farmers before big oil companies.

“First of all they shouldn't be used as pawns in the middle of this trade war,” Klobuchar said. “I think the president needs to stop tweeting and start going back to the trade negotiating table. But while we are in this situation that we are, we have to make sure that we keep these farmers going because otherwise we're going to be as dependent on foreign food as we were on foreign oil. So these are basically some stop gap measures to make sure they are able to continue farming if they go under, or if they are in bankruptcy.”

Her priority is also to improve the access to capital for family farmers. Klobuchar wants to increase the maximum loan amount that an individual farmer or rancher can receive under the direct farm ownership and operating loans.

Klobuchar’s Iowa tour continues Sunday with stops in Boone and Fort Dodge.