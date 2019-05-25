× Driver Charged in Accident That Killed an 8-Year-Old Marshalltown Boy

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The woman who hit and killed an 8-year-old Marshalltown boy has been charged.

Marilyn Diggins, 71, of Marshalltown, was charged with failure to yield to the right of way of a pedestrian.

The accident happened on May 15. Police said the boy, Christian Maxon, was crossing Main Street after school when he was hit by a turning vehicle driven by Diggins.

He was taken to UnityPoint Hospital in Marshalltown and then flown to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, where he died from his injuries.

Diggins is scheduled to appear at the Marshall County court on May 31.

Marshalltown police are still investigating the crash.