We've received more rain that the flowers and gardens need recently. Earl May's Mark Thoms has suggestions on how to help your plants get through the rainy weather and if any replanting will need to be done. He also has tips on what plants to get to create a bee and butterfly garden to help increase our pollinators.
Gardening Tips: May 25, 2019
