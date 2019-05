× Hundreds of Residents Under Boil Advisory in Boone, Greene Counties

IOWA — Hundreds of residents in Boone and Greene counties are under a boil advisory.

The Xenia Rural Water District says a water main break along 200th Street just east of E. Avenue in Boone caused the advisory.

The boil advisory includes the towns of Beaver, Berkley and Rippey. They say 524 customers within the affected area should boil their water before drinking it.

The water is still safe for bathing and cleaning.