Man Dead in Apparent ATV Crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is dead after what police believe to be a single-vehicle accident involving an ATV.

Des Moines police responded to reports of an accident at 7230 Bloomfield Road around 3 a.m. Saturday. There they found one man dead in the roadway and a crashed ATV in a ditch nearby.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

They do not believe any other vehicles were involved.