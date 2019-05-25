Referee Ejects Entire Marshalltown Fan Base During Wild Finish in Substate Final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa -- Fifth-ranked Marshalltown has not made it to the state soccer tournament in 18 years. Southeast Polk has never played on the big stage. The two teams squared off Saturday to punch their ticket to state.

With the game tied 2-2 through regulation and overtime, the teams headed to a penalty shootout.

In the penalty shootout, it came down to the final Southeast Polk shooter. The Rams need to score to stay alive. But Marshalltown’s Jesus Munoz saved the shot.

It appeared as if the Bobcats had won and were headed to state, but the referee said Munoz left his line early. Munoz received a yellow card and was sent off. The goal was counted, and Marshalltown fans became very upset with the decision. As a result, the referee ejected the entire Marshalltown fan base. Everyone was ordered to leave the stadium.

After about a 15-minute exodus, the shootout resumed. The Rams once again needed to score to keep it alive. But Marshalltown's backup goalkeeper, Ernesto Tellez, made the save, and this time it counted.

Marshalltown won the game and is heading to state, 3-2 over Southeast Polk and 8-7 in PKs.