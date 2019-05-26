Sandrah Nasimiyu, the daughter of Mike Wasike who was brutally attacked in a carjacking back in 2013 and later died of his injuries, turned her family’s tragedy into triumph. Listen to the powerful commencement speech she gave during Valley High School’s graduation.
13Raw: Sandrah Nasimiyu Gives Powerful Speech During Valley High School Graduation
