13Raw: Sandrah Nasimiyu Gives Powerful Speech During Valley High School Graduation

Posted 8:13 pm, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40PM, May 26, 2019

Sandrah Nasimiyu, the daughter of Mike Wasike who was brutally attacked in a carjacking back in 2013 and later died of his injuries, turned her family’s tragedy into triumph. Listen to the powerful commencement speech she gave during Valley High School’s graduation.

