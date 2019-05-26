× Des Moines Police Confirm Mountain Lion Sighting in South Side Backyard

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police said they have received another report of that mountain lion roaming the streets of Des Moines.

Dixie McClelland sent Channel 13 this photo from the backyard of her house in the 7500 block of SW 17th Street on Des Moines’ south side.

Police said the animal in the photo appears to be a mountain lion, but they were unable to find it.

If you see the mountain lion, call police.

The latest sighting places the mountain lion in a similar area of its last recorded sighting on the south side. The animal was lasted spotted back on May 10 by a doorbell camera near SW 16th and McKinley Avenue.

The mountain lion was first spotted in Des Moines on May 8. Police first received surveillance video showing a mountain lion outside a home in the area of 31st Street and Interstate 235.