× Des Moines Police ID Man Killed in ATV Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man killed in an ATV crash early Saturday morning.

He is 47-year-old Lee Lemon of Des Moines. Police said they found Lemon’s body in the 7200 block of Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

They found his ATV in a ditch nearby. No other vehicles were involved.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.