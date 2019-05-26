Sears and Murph go back and forth on more topics from the week.
FACEOFF: Gustafson Cut, Fleck on Recruiting. Tommies too Good, Chugging Contest
-
FACEOFF: Hill Needs to Go, Huskers Shut Out, Gustafson Honored
-
FaceOff: Politico Reporter Takes Shots at Iowa, SoundOff Answers
-
FACEOFF: Gustafson’s Great Year, Wigginton/THT Turn Pro, AAF Folds, Tough Times For Cubs and Iowa Wild
-
Carleton and Gustafson Both Drafted in WNBA’s 2nd Round
-
FACEOFF: Bradley, Women’s Hoops Stars, Westbrook, and College Bribery
-
-
I THINK: Womens National Player of the Year is a No Brainer, Megan Gustafson
-
Gustafson Ready to Lead Hawkeye Women in Sweet 16
-
FACEOFF: Baer Honored, Jacobson is Smart, Dolph the Comedian, Tiger Little
-
FACEOFF: Wild, Bucs on to Postseason, ICubs Battle Weather
-
FACEOFF: In Depth Look at the Boys State Basketball Tournament
-
-
Iowa’s Megan Gustafson, Lisa Bluder Win Naismith Awards
-
FACEOFF: GV Wrestling Rolls, AAF to Des Moines? NFL Combine, Royce White to Fight, Bryce Harper
-
FACEOFF: DeVries, Prohm/McCaffery turnaround, Annett Wins, State Wrestling