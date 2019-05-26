Severe Weather Warnings

I THINK: Substate Soccer Controversy Boils Down to Fan Behavior

Posted 11:43 pm, May 26, 2019, by

In the substate soccer final between SE Polk and Marshalltown there was plenty of controversy.  Game goes to a shootout, winning save is overturned, goalie yellow carded, fans outraged, entire fanbase ejected.  John Sears breaks it all down.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.