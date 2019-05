× Man Charged With First-Degree Murder in Ottumwa Homicide

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Police in Ottumwa have made an arrest in a homicide that happened Saturday.

Preston Martin, 36, of Ottumwa, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Thomas Foster.

The Ottumwa Police Department said Foster’s body was found at his home on 514 Queen Avenue just before 3 p.m. Saturday. They arrested Martin around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police have not released any other details in the case.