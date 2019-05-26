New Tiki Bar Brings a Vacation Vibe to the East Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Bellhop is a fresh take on a tiki-themed bar, and it’s now open in Des Moines' East Village.

“The Bellhop is the key of first impressions for anybody that’s on vacation. It’s the first person you see when you get to your hotel or your destination, and they can kind of make or break how things start, so we felt like it made sense for what we were doing,” said Bellhop co-owner Nick Tillinghast.

Tellinghast had to keep the integrity of the historic East Village building, but he made way for a huge bar top and bill with bright colors.

Bellhop isn’t your typical bar; some cocktails use more than eight ingredients with fresh fruit and spices.

The tiki bar opened on Thursday and the team says they still have to work out some kinks.

“It will take time for us to get our ticket times to where we want to be and all that stuff and to make sure drinks are in front of people as quickly as possible, but it’s been well received. We’ve been at capacity the majority of the nights. People have been very understanding,” Tellinghast said.

Bellhop is located right next to Ernie’s and across from Raygun.