Strong Storms Expected Early Monday, More Tuesday

IOWA — Nearly all of central Iowa is under a slight risk for severe weather on Monday, but while Iowa usually sees severe weather in the afternoon and evening, this line of storms will arrive before sunrise.

A complex of storms forming over Nebraska will arrive in Iowa overnight. These are expected to arrive along the western border between midnight and 2 AM. Large hail and damaging wind will be the main threats with this storm, but these systems occasionally produce a brief, weak tornado, too so those cannot be completely ruled out.

It is important to have a way to get weather information while you may be sleeping. Sirens are only meant to alert you to severe weather when you are outdoors. This line of storms will have the most energy Sunday night across Nebraska and early across the western half of Iowa. That is not to say that those in the eastern half of Iowa won’t see severe weather, but those that are west of I-35 should be especially alert of these chances.

After 2 AM this complex of storms will begin to arrive in our western most counties (Carroll, Audubon, Guthrie, Adams, Taylor) Heavy rain and frequent lightning are likely with a high chance of strong wind, especially on the front edge of the storm. Not only is severe weather possible for southwest Iowa but so is flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 10 AM. 1-2″ of rain is possible in a short amount of time. That may lead to rapidly rising water thanks to already an already saturated ground. Watch out for water over the roadways in flood-prone areas.

By 5 AM these storms will be knocking on the metro’s door, just in time for the start of the morning commute. Give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to be, but also check for updated alerts before you leave. The good news about the morning commute is traffic will be lighter thanks to the Memorial Day holiday. By 7 AM storms should be east of the I-35 corridor and starting to weaken. Rain will continue throughout the late morning and start to taper off around noon. The afternoon will be drier with highs close to 80.

More storms are possible Monday night into early Tuesday, but the main talker will be storm potential again Tuesday afternoon and evening. Central Iowa is currently in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather, meaning numerous strong to severe storms are possible. Stay tuned for updates to Tuesday’s system.