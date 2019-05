× Adel Man Charged With Attempted Murder and Terrorism in Weekend Shooting

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — An Adel man is facing charges after shooting at two women over the weekend.

Deputies were called to a dispute in rural Dallas County Sunday night. Officials said a man chased two women out of his home and fired a gun several times. No one was hurt.

Daniel Wilson, 67, of Adel, is charged with attempted murder and terrorism.

He is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $200,000 cash bond.