× Boil Advisory Lifted in Boone and Greene Counties

IOWA — Xenia Rural Water District has lifted the boil advisory that was in place for hundreds of residents in Boone and Greene counties.

All health samples have passed tests and the water is safe to consume again, according to Xenia Rural Water District.

The boil advisory had been in effect since Saturday morning, after a water main broke in Boone.

It impacted 524 customers in the towns of Beaver, Berkley and Rippey.