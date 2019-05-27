Severe Weather Warnings

Des Moines Police Searching for Missing Girl

Posted 9:19 pm, May 27, 2019, by

Hailey Marie Bennett

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Police said 11-year-old Hailey Marie Bennett was last seen in the area of the 900 block of E. 6th Street around 5 p.m.

Police believe she left the area voluntarily but said her extended absence is unusual for her.

Hailey is approximately 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 113 pounds and has long, straight brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white-colored t-shirt and capri-style jeans.

Her destination is unknown at this time.  Anyone with information to her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

