EF-1 Tornado Damages Fairgrounds, Homes Across Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa -- An EF-1 tornado caused damage to buildings, homes and the fairgrounds in Floyd County on Monday.

At the fairgrounds, multiple brick buildings were destroyed. The extensive damage threw debris up into trees.

Just across the street from the fairgrounds, the Floyd County Agriculture Building also suffered damage. The building is still partially standing, but it will likely have to be torn down because of structural problems.

Across the county, 11 buildings were damaged, including three homes in Charles City that are considered unlivable.

Floyd County Emergency Management says there were no injuries or deaths.

A viewer provided Channel 13 with video showing a tornado touching down a little north of Charles City around 12:30 p.m.