BURLINGTON, Iowa -- Authorities are investigating the death of a Burlington man.

James Poggemiller, 62, was found dead in his home on South 13th Street Friday afternoon.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Burlington Police Department with the investigation.

An autopsy has been performed, but authorities say the results are pending.

Anyone with information that might help police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.