Threat for More Flooding Increases All Across Iowa

IOWA -- With more rain on its way, the threat for flooding in Iowa has gone up. There are 11 flood warnings and eight flood watches in the state, as of about 10:30 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the Des Moines River at SE 6th Street is at about 26 feet, which means it has actually reached moderate flood stage, and the Raccoon River at Fleur Drive is at about 13.8 feet and could be up to 16 feet by Wednesday afternoon, bringing it to moderate flood stage as well.

“Those areas are also susceptible to flash flooding as well kind of tied in with the river flooding just because it’s in a urban area so those two can play off each other, especially during tomorrow when we get our second round of rain on top of whatever we get here today,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff said.

She said one of the main problem they are seeing right now is over-saturated grounds.

“With these saturated grounds, we are just very susceptible to flooding right now. The ground can’t hold any more water so it’s got to go somewhere and it’s not going to soak in, so any rainfall that we get on top of this is really going to set us up for flooding opportunities this week,” Hagenhoff said.

Flooding also put a damper on Memorial Day plans for boaters at Saylorville Lake because all of the boat ramps were closed and water levels were too high.

“We’re well above the normal pool height for the lake. It’s got to be 20 or 30 above normal I would imagine by now,” Saylorville boater John Greaves said.

Greaves said they still made the best out of the holiday weekend.

“You’ve got to take the weather with everything. Just like you have to in all times of the year here, but you know we love it. We’re out here, the family is out here and we are going to have a fabulous time as we always do,” Greaves said.

If you see any water over the road, it is always best to turn around. Experts said it is hard to tell exactly how deep it is and the road may also be compromised.