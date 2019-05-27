× Valor Fit Hosts First Community Workout to Honor Those Who Have Fallen

GRIMES, Iowa – Valor Fit hosts its first community workout on Memorial Day.

Valor Fit Owner Troy Peterson said the event is to honor those who lost their lives fighting for the country in a healthy way.

“It’s not about barbeques. There are men and women all throughout this country who have given their lives on behalf of this country and their families don’t always get the support and help that they need. We are going to remind people that they need support too,” Peterson said.

Valor Fit is a non-profit that pairs veterans together to workout in different gyms as battle buddies. The non-profit serves people from Omaha to Davenport.

The first Valor Fit Community Murph Fundraiser will honor Iowa National Guard James Justice that lost his life in Afghanistan back in 2011 while serving.

Andy Fox fought beside Justice and is still close to the family. Fox said he will be participating in the fundraiser.

“Pretty good that I get to show my support for not only to him, but to his family. I still have a great connection with his family and his wife is going to be there. I think it is going to be an awesome opportunity for me to do it for him,” Fox said.

Peterson said it is important to remember those we lost, but also not forget about their families.

“A lot of times we focus on the individual veteran who did survive. Well those veterans struggle because of the losses, because of the deaths, because of their friends that were killed in action. Those families putting them together, there is a lot of truth to that,” Peterson said.

The community workout is a CrossFit that anyone is welcome to participate in. They ask you sign up in advance.

People can come and watch over 430 people participate at Ignit Sport in Grimes. The location is 200 SE 37th Street, Suite 100 Grimes.