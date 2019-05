× Fleur Drive Closing Tuesday Due to Potential Flooding

DES MOINES, Iowa — Officials are closing Fleur Drive Tuesday night, due to rising river levels.

The road will be closing at 7 p.m. from MLK Parkway to Bell Avenue.

Des Moines Public Works expects the road to be closed for several days.

There is a detour on SW 9th Street by way of Watrous Avenue because Bell Avenue is closed for construction and Park Avenue is closed for the Principal Charity Classic golf tournament.