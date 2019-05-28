Iowans to be Deployed With Red Cross to Help With Severe Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Six Iowa volunteers from the American Red Cross will join other responders in Arkansas and Missouri.

The group heads out Wednesday to deliver emergency kits and help with recovery, after a tornado and now flooding is impacting parts of Missouri.

In Arkansas, there is fatal flooding after parts of the Mississippi River spilled over its banks.

The need for help is growing.

"This is going to be a growing number. It’s a huge need right now because the whole entire state is in a state of disaster. They need to make sure everyone is going to be safe because the rivers are overflowing," Keith Kuperman said.

Responders can be deployed for up to three weeks.