Lightning Strike Starts Fire at Norwalk Home

May 28, 2019

NORWALK, Iowa — A lightning strike rattled a Norwalk neighborhood, starting a fire at a home Tuesday evening.

The Norwalk Fire Department was called to the 800 block of Redwood Drive shortly before 6 p.m.

Lightning struck near the home’s backyard shed and jumped to the house. The residents were able to go outside and put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Nobody was injured, but the home did sustain smoke damage.

Firefighters were on the scene to put out any remaining hot spots at the home.

