New Sentencing Date Set for Chris Soules

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — Former reality TV star Chris Soules will be sentenced for leaving the scene of a deadly accident in August after a series of court rulings canceled a scheduled hearing last week.

Soules has entered a guilty to leaving the scene of an accident. In 2017 Soules rear-ended a tractor driven by Kenny Mosher on a rural Buchanan County highway. Soules called 911 from the scene, but left before authorities arrived. He was taken into custody hours later at his home.

Soules is now due in court for sentencing on August 27th, 2019 at 1:30 in Independence, Iowa.

He faces up to two years in jail.