Strong Storms Cause Several Accidents, Portions of I – 80 Shutdown

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State patrol has shutdown a portion of I – 80 West Tuesday morning due to a series of car accidents.

Sgt. Nathan Ludwig confirms with Channel 13 the a portion of the interstate near Adair and Casey between the 77 and 83 mile marker shut down shortly after 7 a.m. The State Patrol is reporting four crashes as well as overturned semi – trucks. Injures were reported.

At the time of the interstate closure, severe weather was moving through the county.

