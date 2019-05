× Toby Keith Will Play Iowa State Fair Grandstand

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has booked another big act for this summer.

Toby Keith will play the Grandstand on August 12th, the State Fair confirmed on Tuesday.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday. Prices range from $20-$60.

This is the last concert to be announced for the 2019 Iowa State Fair which runs from August 8th-18th.