‘Too Many Democrats Treat Them As The Enemy,’ Presidential Candidate Says of Fellow Democrats

AMES, Iowa -- Montana Governor Steve Bullock, Democratic presidential candidate, believes humans are adversely impacting the environment and thinks the world needs to make substantial efforts to combat climate change. But he also raised concerns that his party is unfairly criticizing those who work in the fossil fuels industry.

"You have a whole lot of people out there that have spent their lives working to power this country," Bullock told Channel 13, "and too many Democrats treat them as the enemy as we’re moving to getting to zero emission."

Bullock supports increased use of biofuels, wind and solar, along with pushing for more fuel-efficient vehicles, homes and buildings. "We've doubled our wind, quadrupled our solar in the last six years," he said of his efforts as governor.

His support for the coal industry has drawn criticism from some environmentalists, who don't think coal is a clean energy source. But Bullock warns that the country can't move away from using fossil fuels overnight.