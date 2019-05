Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- After years of anticipation, we finally know what Waukee will call their second high school.

Waukee's new high school will be called "Waukee Northwest High School."

The district posted the announcement on Facebook Tuesday evening. You can read the social media response to the name, here.

The district plans to open Waukee Northwest High School in the fall of 2021. It will have a capacity of 1,800 students with supporting staff. You can find more information about the school, here.